Alex Ovechkin will not play against Boston Bruins, set to miss ninth game of season

The Washington Capitals will once again play without Alex Ovechkin on Tuesday night.

Per the Washington Post’s Roman Stubbs, Ovechkin, as well as TJ Oshie, Nic Dowd, Anthony Mantha, and Trevor van Riemsdyk, will not suit up against the Boston Bruins due to injury.

Ovechkin did not take the flight up to Boston.

For Ovechkin, this will mark his ninth game missed of the season. He’s missed five games due to injury and four due to bereavement leave this season.

One change from last night will be that the Capitals will play with 18 skaters for the first time in four games. General manager Brian MacLellan called up Henrik Borgstrom before the game and the Finnish forward will make his Capitals debut.

Tonight’s game against Boston will mark the team’s final set of back-to-back games this season. On Monday, the Capitals defeated the New York Islanders 5-2. The victory gave new life to the Pittsburgh Penguins in their run for the postseason and also made the Capitals the ninth-worst team in the NHL, hurting their odds to win the Connor Bedard sweepstakes by one percent.

Charlie Lindgren will likely get the start since Darcy Kuemper manned the net last night.

