Henrik Borgstrom set to make Capitals debut after call-up from Hershey Bears

The Washington Capitals are dipping into Hershey once again to finish out the 2022-23 season. Tuesday, the team announced that it was recalling Henrik Borgstrom from the Hershey Bears.

Borgstrom will make his Capitals debut against the Boston Bruins. The Capitals were set to play with only 17 skaters again before news of Borgstrom’s promotion was announced.

The 25-year-old Finnish forward has 21 points in 54 games this season with Hershey, including eight goals and 13 assists. Borgstrom is playing in his first full season with Hershey after signing with the Capitals as an unrestricted free agent in July.

Borgstrom scored seven points (4g, 3a) in 52 games last season for the Chicago Blackhawks. The 2021-22 season was Borgstrom’s first in the NHL since playing just four games for the Florida Panthers during the 2019-20 campaign. During the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, Borgstrom played for HIFK of the Finnish Liiga and had 21 points (11g, 10a) in 30 games.

Borgstrom was originally drafted by the Panthers in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2016 Draft.

Borgstrom will be the first player of Finnish decent to suit up for the team since Sami Lepisto and Oskar Osala did so during the 2008-09 season.

