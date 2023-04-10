Capitals vs Islanders live analysis and updates (April 10, 2023)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders game on April 10, 2023.

The Washington Capitals’ season is almost over. They have three games in the next four nights before their first playoff-less season in nine years is kaput.

Tonight, the Capitals will take on the New York Islanders who are fiercely battling for one of the final two wild card spots in the East. The Capitals have officially clinched a spot in the premium part of the NHL Draft Lottery where it’s possible — albeit barely — they could move up and select Connor Bedard first overall. They will play with only 17 skaters again tonight — it appears out of choice.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington and puck drop is a little after 7 pm. The Capitals are wearing their navy blue W alternates.

Lines

1st Period

Darcy Kuemper will suit up in net and face Ilya Sorokin.

🚨 1-0 Capitals. Dylan Strome scores from the right circle 36 seconds into the game. He has a four-game goal streak.

🚨 2-0 Capitals. Rasmus Sandin with a big shot from the left circle that eludes Sorokin’s glove. That’s two goals in 63 seconds.

TIMEOUT New York.

A reminder: winning only hurts the Capitals.

Beck Malenstyn checked an Islanders player into the bench.

Tom Wilson also tried to check an Islanders player into the Capitals bench, but missed, and injured Matt Irwin who was just sitting there.

🚨 3-0 Capitals. Martin Fehervary blindly centers it and Craig Smith buries one from the slot. Ughghghghghghghghghhghghghghhghgh. The Islanders are a trainwreck tonight.

Matt Irwin is back after going to the locker room for repairs after being injured by Wilson.

The Islanders are outshooting the Capitals 14-10. The Islanders are dominating in 5v5 shot attempts, 26-16. The Islanders are leading in expected goals 1.16 to 0.82.

2nd Period

Capitals are about to lose 0.7% of a Connor Bedard to screw over the #Isles https://t.co/H2mH6fre02 — MoneyPuck.com (@MoneyPuckdotcom) April 11, 2023

The Islanders didn’t have much of anything for the Caps in the second period. The Isles are leading overall in shots 23-20 and they are dominating in 5v5 shot attempts 51-35. New York holds an expected goals edge of 2.03 to 1.69.

3rd Period

The Islanders are playing for their playoff lives here so expect a huge push in the third period.

🚨 3-1 Capitals. Hudson Fasching scores in front of the net with 5:08 remaining. Kuemper’s shutout is over.

🚨 4-1 Capitals. Tom Wilson with a long empty-net goal from the defensive zone. There’s 4:06 remaining in the game. It’s Tom’s 11th of the season.

Craig Smith hits the post on an empty-net attempt in the offensive zone.

🚨 4-2 Capitals. Casey Cizikas scores after great cross-ice pass by Bo Horvat.

Darcy Kuemper shoots at the empty net — and the Isles intercept right outside the crease and almost score. lol

Darcy tries again. It piddles into the neutral zone.

🚨 5-2 Capitals. Dylan Strome scores an empty-net goal from his knees in the defensive zone.

PDO win for the Caps. The Islanders outshot Washington 40-25. The Islanders out-attempted the Capitals at 5v5, 77-44. The Islanders held an expected goals edge 3.91 to 3.48.

