Capitals shut down TJ Oshie for rest of season

TJ Oshie is being shut down.

The popular Capitals forward will not play in any of the team’s final three games of the season due to a lingering upper-body injury. Oshie has not played since appearing in only one period of a March 30 game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The news was reported by The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir.

With three games remaining, including tonight vs. NYI, T.J. Oshie is being shut down, per #Caps Coach Peter Laviolette. — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) April 10, 2023

Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette added after the team’s morning skate on Monday that Oshie’s injury is one of a lingering nature and he can’t give an “accurate answer” on if his star forward will need surgery or not, per NBC Sports Washington’s Matt Weyrich. Oshie has been dealing with back issues.

Oshie will end up missing 24 total games this season due to injury and illness this season. This is the third large gap of time Oshie has missed this year as illustrated by this graph by HockeyViz.

The 36-year-old Oshie has missed 62 of 164 games over the last two seasons as different injuries have added up and taken a toll on his body. Oshie has two years remaining on his contract. His cap hit is $5.75 million per season.

