Ilya Samsonov on his injury scare during the second period: ‘Sammy never breaks’

With Matt Murray hurt again and Joseph Woll in the minor leagues, Ilya Samsonov was the Toronto Maple Leafs’ only competent goaltender to suit up against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Sure, winning was important, but the biggest objective for Samsonov on this night was to stay healthy.

And then… disaster struck near the midway mark of the second period.

As Samsonov stretched out to make a save at the far side of the net, his skate struck the left post. Sammy looked uncomfortable immediately.

Samsonov looks like he strained something but is staying in pic.twitter.com/C7znmtzIHY — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) April 9, 2023

The Russian netminder bent over in pain as play was whistled dead.

overhead view of it pic.twitter.com/DvSYBGMp5z — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) April 9, 2023

But after taking a minute to gather himself, he chose to remain in the game, leaving the team’s backup for the evening on the bench. The Leafs signed University of Toronto goalie Jett Alexander to an amateur tryout earlier in the day.

discussions at the bench with Samsonov pic.twitter.com/B27i9MUC0B — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) April 9, 2023

Samsonov would go on to play the rest of the game until the 1:10 mark. Because the Leafs were blowing out Montreal 7-1, head coach Sheldon Keefe decided to pull Samsonov for Jett Alexander, making him the only the sixth EBUG ever to play in an NHL game.

In the locker room, Samsonov was asked about his injury scare in the second period.

“You know, like, Sammy never break, yeah?” Samsonov said, playing off Alex Ovechkin’s famous line. “But I almost broken. It’s okay, I feel good. Just a little bit squeeze, feel like tight, but nothing crazy.”

Smiling Ilya Samsonov on injury scare: "You know, like, Sammy never break. Everybody knows this."@rmnb https://t.co/pEPoYUGlqA — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 9, 2023

Samsonov said that he was checked by trainers and deemed to be okay.

Samsonov says everything is fine. They checked him further in the second intermission. He also joked “Sammy never breaks.” — David Alter (@dalter) April 9, 2023

Samsonov saved his most expansive words for Alexander who got to live out a childhood dream.

Night to remember😁✈️ pic.twitter.com/9VkdfGizR7 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 9, 2023

“I’m so happy for him,” Samsonov said. “Great to see in this moment, yeah. For him, first NHL game. Doesn’t matter one minute. It’s big for him. When he come to the rink, he know he’s probably sitting on the bench, but he has time for play.”

this is so cool congrats Jett! pic.twitter.com/ailyVC8hT7 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) April 9, 2023

