Utterly outmatched in lopsided loss to Lightning: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals made the trip down to Tampa for the second half of a back-to-back with travel and it went just about as expected. Not well. The Caps fell 5-1 and were never once really in the game.
Can we start talking about the lottery more seriously now?
Craig Smith scores his seventh goal of the season to cut the deficit to 2-1. Smith is now two goals shy of 200 career goals.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 31, 2023
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On