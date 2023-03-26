Connor McMichael a late scratch in Hershey Bears game

Capitals top prospect Connor McMichael was supposed to suit up for the Hershey Bears on Sunday against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

In fact, he was even in the Bears’ starting lineup as the team’s second-line center.

But curiously, he did not take the ice at Giant Center. Julian Napravnik did in his place.

One possible scenario that could have been playing out was that McMichael was called up to Washington due to Sonny Milano’s upper-body injury. Milano was announced to be out for a week at the least, leaving Washington without a reserve forward.

But shortly after the game started, Hershey posted an update on Twitter and announced that McMichael wasn’t playing due to illness.

McMichael played the night before in Hershey’s 4-1 victory over the Syracuse Crunch in New York. The 22-year-old forward registered an assist, extending his season-long point streak to seven games. Hershey clinched a playoff berth with the win for the third straight season.

