Alex Ovechkin thanks Capitals, teammates, and fans for support on Gr802 Night

As the Capitals prepared to travel to Pittsburgh for their game Saturday night, Alex Ovechkin took to Instagram to reflect on Gr802 Night where the organization celebrated its captain passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

Fans received GR8 Chase bobbleheads, Capitals players all wore number eight during warmups, and the team held a pregame ceremony for Ovechkin, inviting his family onto the ice to celebrate the accomplishment.

Ovechkin was taken aback by the support and shared his heartfelt feelings in an Instagram post.

“Thx to you fans for all the congrats messages for passing legend Gordie Howe,” Ovechkin wrote. “Thank you to Howe family for your support! It mean everything to all of us so thx so much ❤️❤️ I was so happy to take this next step and have my wife my boys my family and so many friends be there to be part of this moment in my career.

“I was very happy to score this milestone goals on home ice in front of our fans!!!” he continued. “Huge thanks to all my teammates, trainers, coaches and staff, I would never get here without all of you!!! Thanks to @capitals organization for such a great ceremony! Love you all!!”

Ovechkin included photos from the night he passed Howe on December 23, 2022, as well as from Tuesday’s game when the team celebrated the milestone exactly three months later.

Ovechkin made sure to mark the occasion with a goal, breaking a long-held Wayne Gretzky record in the process.

Photo: Ian Oland/RMNB

Full Coverage of Alex Ovechkin’s Gr802 Night

Headline photo submitted by @cl.hampton/IG