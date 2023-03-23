Alex Ovechkin scores 821st career goal via an unassisted breakaway goal on Anton Khudobin

Alex Ovechkin put an exclamation point on the Capitals’ 6-1 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks, Thursday.

Ovechkin picked off a Seth Jones shot from the point, springing himself on a breakaway. The Capitals captain raced in all alone on Anton Khudobin and beat the Russian netminder on his backhand.

The goal was Ovi’s 821st of his illustrious career.

Check out Ovi skating like he’s still in his early 20s!

Shake rattle & roll baby! pic.twitter.com/HT07XNUxg6 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 24, 2023

After scoring, Ovechkin celebrated along the sideboards, fist-bumping his son Sergei through the glass.

L O V E 🥹 pic.twitter.com/nYPzvGFsdP — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 24, 2023

The goal was Ovechkin’s 41st of the season. He has four goals in his last three games and has eight goals in his last 10.

No. 821 means Ovi now trails Wayne Gretzky by 73 in the goals race.

Ovechkin also assisted on a first period Anthony Mantha goal giving him 30 assists on the season. Per the Capitals, it’s the ninth time Ovi’s recorded at least 40 goals and 30 assists in the same season.

Alex Ovechkin recorded the primary assist on Mantha's goal, his 30th assist of the season. Ovechkin has scored 40 goals and recorded 30 assists in a single season for the ninth time in his career. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 23, 2023

After the game, Ovi re-found Sergei and his wife Nastya along the boards to salute them.

heart officially a puddle pic.twitter.com/QYuYCSxoGD — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 24, 2023

The goal marked the fourth time Ovi’s scored on Khudobin, the 92nd goalie he’s scored on in the NHL. See the full list here.

Screenshot: @Capitals/Twitter