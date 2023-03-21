Capitals drop thirteen-goal thriller on Ovi’s big night: Blue Jackets beat Caps 7-6 (OT)

It was a tremendous night at the rink for the Caps as they celebrated their legendary captain Alex Ovechkin. Could the Caps get the game part of the festivities over the line though?
Alex Ovechkin opened the scoring because of course he did. TJ Oshie deflected home the second marker of the game. Conor Sheary potted the Caps’ third in the first period. Eric Robinson got one back for Columbus.
Adam Boqvist absolutely sniped the Blue Jackets into just a one-goal deficit. Sonny Milano burned his former team to put the Caps back up two. Jack Roslovic responded for the Blooj. Nick Jensen in the McNugget Minute.
Boqvist got his second of the night with another bullet. Emil Bemstrom tied it all up. Nick Jensen with a sweet backhand to restore the lead. Boone Jenner tied it back up with the netminder pulled. Roslovic wins it in overtime.
Blue Jackets beat Caps 7-6.
The Chicago Blackhawks will be in town next on Thursday. It will likely be John Carlson’s first game back in the lineup.
