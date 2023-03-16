Capitals will wear special green warmup jerseys on March 17 for Go Green Night

The Washington Capitals will rock some pretty cool green sweaters during warmups on Friday before their game against the St. Louis Blues in celebration of Go Green Night at the arena.
It also happens to be Saint Patrick’s Day and the jerseys will reflect those festivities.
Join us for Go Green Night presented by @SuburbanPropane and BioSafe, tomorrow night!
The boys will be wearing limited edition green warmup jerseys and we’ll be spreading the message of supporting a cleaner environment with green-themed activations throughout the game.
After being worn during warmups, the jerseys will be signed and put up for auction in a Capitals Go Green Auction presented by Suburban Propane and BioSafe. Other items available include signed green Capitals pucks, Nationals tickets, and a DC Proper Stadium Series Letterman Jacket. You can eventually put your bids in here. The auction will end at 3 pm ET on Wednesday, March 22.
Proceeds will benefit Anacostia Riverkeeper, Rink2Reef, and the MSE Foundation.
The jerseys feature plaid striping on the arms, a four-leaf clover patch on the shoulder, and more clovers filling up the numbers on the back. They may be familiar to you as the Caps have worn incredibly similar jerseys multiple times in the past.
Here’s the full release from the team:
Caps to Host Go Green Night Presented by Suburban Propane & BioSafe
Arlington, Va. – The Washington Capitals will host Go Green Night presented by Suburban Propane and BioSafe on Friday, March 17 vs. the St. Louis Blues.
During Go Green Night, fans can learn how to support a cleaner environment through green-themed activations. These activations are supported by Suburban Propane’s Go Green with Suburban Propane brand pillar promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and developing the next generation of renewable energy. In addition, Capital One Arena has partnered with BioSafe to enhance the venue’s sustainability efforts with future use of products.
During warmups, players will wear special green warmup jerseys that will be signed and auctioned off by Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation through a Capitals Go Green Auction presented by Suburban Propane and BioSafe. Autographed, limited-edition green Capitals pucks are also featured in the fundraiser.
Proceeds benefit Anacostia Riverkeeper, protecting and restoring the Anacostia River for all who live, work and play in its watershed, and advocating for a clean river for all its communities. A portion of proceeds have also been earmarked for Rink2Reef, using broken hockey sticks to help clean up coastal waterways by creating artificial oyster reefs and habitats, and MSE Foundation, the official charity of the Capitals.
Preview the auction now at WashCaps.com/GoGreenAuction. The auction opens for bidding on Friday, March 17 at noon and closes at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 22.
