Capitals will wear special green warmup jerseys on March 17 for Go Green Night

The Washington Capitals will rock some pretty cool green sweaters during warmups on Friday before their game against the St. Louis Blues in celebration of Go Green Night at the arena.

It also happens to be Saint Patrick’s Day and the jerseys will reflect those festivities.

Join us for Go Green Night presented by @SuburbanPropane and BioSafe, tomorrow night! The boys will be wearing limited edition green warmup jerseys and we’ll be spreading the message of supporting a cleaner environment with green-themed activations throughout the game. — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 16, 2023

After being worn during warmups, the jerseys will be signed and put up for auction in a Capitals Go Green Auction presented by Suburban Propane and BioSafe. Other items available include signed green Capitals pucks, Nationals tickets, and a DC Proper Stadium Series Letterman Jacket. You can eventually put your bids in here. The auction will end at 3 pm ET on Wednesday, March 22.

Proceeds will benefit Anacostia Riverkeeper, Rink2Reef, and the MSE Foundation.

The jerseys feature plaid striping on the arms, a four-leaf clover patch on the shoulder, and more clovers filling up the numbers on the back. They may be familiar to you as the Caps have worn incredibly similar jerseys multiple times in the past.

Here’s the full release from the team: