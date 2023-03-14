Vincent Iorio and Hendrix Lapierre both nursing injuries in Hershey

Capitals’ top defense prospect, Vincent Iorio, was injured in Hershey’s 5-3 loss to the Providence Bruins on Sunday. After taking a big hit in the first period, Iorio did not return to the game. RMNB was told afterward that he suffered an upper-body injury.

The Hershey Bears got the day off on Monday and returned to the ice on Tuesday.

Iorio did not join the team for practice.

“He remains out with an upper-body injury and did not practice today,” a Bears representative told us.

When pressed if Iorio would be out day-to-day or longer, the rep said, “That was all I was given from the trainer for today, as it was the first day back at the rink, and didn’t have a timetable.”

Iorio joins fellow roommate and prospect Hendrix Lapierre currently out of the lineup. Lapierre has not played since February 26 and missed Hershey’s last five games after suffering an upper-body injury against the Bridgeport Senators.

Unavailable for the Bears tonight: Sam Anas (lower body injury), Hendrix Lapierre (upper body injury), Mike Sgarbossa (upper body injury). — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) March 12, 2023

Unlike Iorio, Lapierre did participate in practice on Monday. He took the ice in a non-contact jersey today and continues to progress toward a return.

The Bears were also without Joe Snively, who was called up to Washington ahead of their game against the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

Lapierre and Iorio’s recovery will be integral for Hershey who’s making their final push toward the playoffs. At or near the top of the AHL standings most of the season, Hershey is looking to win its 12th AHL championship and its first under new head coach Todd Nelson. Hershey sits second in the Atlantic Division with 72 standings points and has 15 games remaining in the season, including three games in four days this week.

Photos: Hershey Bears