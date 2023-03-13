Peter Laviolette on Trevor van Riemsdyk’s extension: ‘That contract for me is well deserved and well earned’

The Washington Capitals re-signed Trevor van Riemsdyk to a three-year, $9 million contract extension on Saturday that will keep the veteran defenseman in DC through his age-34 season.

Plucked out of relative obscurity after six seasons with the Blackhawks and Hurricanes, TVR saw his role grow with the Capitals from a frequent healthy scratch to, as of recently, top-pairing responsibilities with John Carlson out due to injury.

One person who was particularly excited about the new deal was Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette. Combined with longtime assistant coach Kevin McCarthy, Laviolette helped turn TVR into one of his biggest success stories.

Laviolette spoke about TVR after the Capitals’ practice at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

“He’s been so good since he’s been here,” Laviolette said. “Just watching him over the three years. The first year, we had seven NHL defensemen here and he found himself in and out of the lineup. He was an unbelievable professional, the way he went about his business. When he did go in and play, he was outstanding. Every game he played for us was really good.”

During TVR’s first year with the Capitals, the Capitals shocked the hockey world by signing Zdeno Chara right before training camp to a one-year contract. Chara got a bulk of time in the lineup (55 of 56 games) while TVR (20 games) and young defense prospect Jonas Siengenthaler (7 games) were mostly forced out of the lineup. (Siengenthaler later requested a trade and got one to the New Jersey Devils, where he’s since flourished.)

“From there, [TVR] was offered a two-year extension,” Laviolette said. “The last two years he’s been a regular on the backend. Last year, had a career-high. Beat his career high in points this year.”

TVR recorded career highs in assists (17) and points (18) in 2021-22. A year later, he’s put up a career-high in goals (7) and a new career-high in points (21) this season.

“That contract for me is well deserved and well earned,” Laviolette said. “He’s been a real strength, I think, on the backend for us. Like Marty and Jens, a good two-way defenseman. He can break pucks out, he’s got a good first pass, he jumps into the offense. I think he’s pushed it a little bit in the last two years setting career marks last year and beating it this year. He’s looking to create as well. Just a great two-way player for us.”

Laviolette has also found himself impressed by how van Riemsdyk conducts himself off the rink as well.

“Just a great person,” he said. “Low maintenance hockey player. Great teammate.”

