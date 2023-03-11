Garnet Hathaway scores first goal with Bruins, tallies game-winner in team’s 50th win of the season

Garnet Hathaway just helped the Boston Bruins make NHL history.

Saturday afternoon, the former Capitals forward scored the game-winner for the Boston Bruins, his first goal with the team. The marker against the Detroit Red Wings came with less than ten minutes to go with the game tied at two goals apiece.

After AJ Greer’s shot on net was saved by Magnus Hellberg, Hathaway picked up the puck on his backhand before wristing it into the net. Hathaway has now reached 10 goals in a season for the third time in his career.

As the horn went off, Hathaway amped up the crowd at TD Garden with a massive celly before his teammates dashed in for a group hug. He was later named first star of the game for the tally.

“The building was going crazy,” Hathaway remarked postgame.

"Getting the goal for the line was just kind of the cherry on top for us," Hathaway said. He was pleased overall with how the team responded in a game where they were down early: "I think we played to the identity that we want to." The game-winning tally marked the third unanswered goal in the Bruins' 3-2 come-from-behind win. With the win, the Bruins are officially the fastest NHL team to win 50 games, posting a record of 50-9-5 in only 64 games. Record time. pic.twitter.com/Eq2gsmmHtJ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 11, 2023 Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron offered high praise for Hathaway's line. "They're the ones who got us back in the fight," he said, later adding, "tonight they were the best line, and they got us going. I think they were rewarded with a great goal." Greer, who earned the primary assist on Hathaway's goal, elaborated further on the game-winner: "It was a great play all around for the goal at the end," he said. "Hath was just doing his job going to the net and that's exactly what we need as a fourth line, just crashing the net and getting those dirty goals." Hathaway and his Bruins teammates will likely be keeping an eye on the Capitals after their game. Should the Capitals beat the New York Islanders Saturday, or if the Vancouver Canucks beat the Ottawa Senators in regulation, the Bruins will officially be the first team to clinch a playoff berth this season.