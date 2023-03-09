Fine! Devils beat Caps 3-2 in shootout

The Washington Capitals played the fearsome New Jersey Devils, and – honestly – they did fine! Invigorating feeling. Fine hockey from your Washington Capitals. Washington: home of fine hockey.
Late in the first period, Trevor van Riemsdyk scored a pinball-style goal. Erik Haula scored a power-play goal in the second by banking off Alexander Alexeyev, who got de-pantsed a bit on Dawson Mercer’s goal 90 seconds later. Dylan Strome crashed the net to turn Tom Wilson’s lucky bounce into the tying goal after forty minutes. A scoreless third pushed us into overtime, which was fun but fruitless.
Shootout bullets!
Caps lose 3-2 in the shootout.
Actually, I'm doing my top-10 anime right here. In no particular order:
Anyway. Decent game. The Caps will see the Devils one more time: game 82, the last game of the season, unless you're the Devils.
Anyway. Decent game. The Caps will see the Devils one more time: game 82, the last game of the season, unless you’re the Devils.
Headline photo: kurly
