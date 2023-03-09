A first look at the Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom salt & pepper shakers

The Washington Capitals had an incredible giveaway for season ticket holders and fans who purchased special promotional tickets for the November 23 Capsgiving game against the Philadelphia Flyers. In the past, the Caps have created several special gifts for the holiday game, including the viral ice resurfacer gravy boat.

This season’s brilliant giveaway item was Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom salt & pepper shakers.

But it took a while for fans to actually get their hands on them.

On November 23, the Capitals emailed fans that the salt & pepper shakers weren’t going to be available at the game or for the Thanksgiving holiday.

We are excited to see you tonight at the Capitals vs. Flyers game. However, due to a shipping issue the majority of the Capitals Salt & Pepper Shakers came in damaged, and we are unable to distribute them. We are in communication with the manufacturer and will contact you in the next two weeks with an update on receiving your Capitals Salt & Pepper Shakers.

In mid-December, the team’s next update was that the salt & pepper shakers would not be available before March 2023 and gave fans the option of requesting refunds.

Thank you for your patience in regards to an update on the Capitals salt & pepper shakers offered with the tickets you purchased for the game on November 23rd. The items are custom made and a new batch must be made from scratch and shipped to us from the manufacturer before we can distribute to fans like yourself. Because of this process, we cannot promise the salt & pepper shakers will be available before March 2023. We wanted to provide you with the option to either wait for shipment of the new Capitals Salt & Pepper Shakers or to have your credit card refunded for the purchase. Please fill out the form below to make your selection.

Finally, on Thursday, March 9, 2023, the team had the item in hand and started distributing them at the Capitals-Devils game. Season ticket holders, Charlie McManus and Matt Pennybacker, sent us photos and gave us a first look at the Ovechkin and Backstrom salt & pepper shakers.

Mini Ovi and Mini Backe are ceramic. Ovi is the pepper shaker, as denoted by the two holes at the top, while Backe is the salt, and has three.

What do you think of them?