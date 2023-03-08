Dylan McIlrath sent back to Hershey Bears

Rugged defenseman Dylan McIlrath is making the trip back to Hershey. The Capitals announced on Wednesday morning that they’ve sent the rearguard back to the AHL.

The move comes after McIlrath was recalled on Sunday along with forward Aliaksei Protas.

McIlrath, 30, did not play in Monday’s 4-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. He has not featured in a game for the Caps since playing 13:39 of ice time and recording an assist against the Anaheim Ducks a week ago.

McIlrath has gotten into six games at the NHL level this season. He is a minus-6 and played on average 11:41 of ice time per game.

The Capitals play next at home against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB