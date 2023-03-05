Capitals recall Aliaksei Protas and Dylan McIlrath

Aliaksei Protas is wearing out a rut between DC and Hershey. The Capitals announced on Sunday morning that they’ve recalled the 6’6″ forward as well as defender Dylan McIlrath.

The call-up comes on the heels of Washington’s 8-3 win over San Jose on Saturday night.

NEWS | The Capitals have recalled forward Aliaksei Protas and defenseman Dylan McIlrath from the Hershey Bears.#ALLCAPS https://t.co/PaifoCY9iN — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 5, 2023

Protas, 22, has played 43 games with the big club this season, but none since February 12. McIlrath, 30, has played six games since his initial call-up in mid-February.

The Capitals play next in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB