Capitals recall Aliaksei Protas and Dylan McIlrath

By Peter Hassett

March 5, 2023 10:39 am

Aliaksei Protas is wearing out a rut between DC and Hershey. The Capitals announced on Sunday morning that they’ve recalled the 6’6″ forward as well as defender Dylan McIlrath.

The call-up comes on the heels of Washington’s 8-3 win over San Jose on Saturday night.

Protas, 22, has played 43 games with the big club this season, but none since February 12. McIlrath, 30, has played six games since his initial call-up in mid-February.

The Capitals play next in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB

