Capitals recall Aliaksei Protas and Dylan McIlrath

Aliaksei Protas is wearing out a rut between DC and Hershey. The Capitals announced on Sunday morning that they’ve recalled the 6’6″ forward as well as defender Dylan McIlrath.
The call-up comes on the heels of Washington’s 8-3 win over San Jose on Saturday night.
NEWS | The Capitals have recalled forward Aliaksei Protas and defenseman Dylan McIlrath from the Hershey Bears.#ALLCAPS https://t.co/PaifoCY9iN
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 5, 2023
Protas, 22, has played 43 games with the big club this season, but none since February 12. McIlrath, 30, has played six games since his initial call-up in mid-February.
The Capitals play next in Los Angeles on Monday night.
Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On