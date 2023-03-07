Kings beat Caps 4-2 in last late-night game of the season (yay)

The Washington Capitals, in defiance of all decency, played a very late-night game against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night/Tuesday morning. Some of us have work in the morning.
The Kings clobbered the Caps in the first period, but the score remained null. Rasmus Sandin scored his first as a Cap with an improbable double-whiff to score. Deadline pick-up Vladislav Gavrikov returned fire with a clean-up shot, and then Viktor Arvidsson tipped in a go-ahead goal in the second period’s final minute.
In the third, Alex Ovechkin got a one-timer from the Ovi Spot to tie it up, but Mikey Anderson restored LA’s lead with a rush goal. Adrian Kempe got an empty-netter just before the buzzer.
Caps lose 4-2.
The Caps have been on the road since Sunday, February 26. Since they left DC, the team has changed profoundly. They’ve parted with pieces of the core, depth heroes, and fan favorites. They’ve embarrassed themselves more than once but won more games than a team that has given up would have. They return home as something we haven’t seen in a long time – a distant longshot for the playoffs, trying to find direction late in a lost season.
Devils on Thursday.
