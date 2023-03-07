Falling-over Rasmus Sandin jokes the ugliness of his first Capitals goal was ‘completely on purpose’

Rasmus Sandin tallied three assists in his first game with the team.

For his encore on Monday, he scored his first goal as a Capital against the Los Angeles Kings.

It was ugly, but we love it all the same.

As you’ll see, Sandin whiffed on his first two attempts as he fell over. On the third attempt, the then-kneeling Sandin finally chipped the puck into the net past goaltender Pheonix Copley on his backhand.

Rasmus threw a changeup pic.twitter.com/Jbi5JGb7H4 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 7, 2023

The goal put the Capitals up 1-0 early in the second period after the Kings had outshot the Caps 24-10 to that moment.

Speaking to NBC Sports Washington’s Al Koken in the second intermission, Sandin poked fun at himself as he painfully watched the replay.

“Yeah, it was a nice fake there,” Sandin deadpanned. “Completely on purpose.”

"Completely on purpose"😂 Oh and by the way…from the East Coast we would like to wish Rasmus a very HAPPY BIRTHDAY🥳@RealSmokinAl | #CapsKings pic.twitter.com/9e4CsrZF3Z — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 7, 2023

The goal came just before midnight on the East Coast, just minutes before the start of Sandin’s 23rd birthday on Tuesday.

Sandin later earned the primary assist on an Alex Ovechkin power-play goal, giving him five points in his first two games with the Capitals. Per NBC Sports Washington’s Matt Weyrich, Sandin has matched Mikhail Grabovski as the only other player in franchise to tally five-plus points in their first two games with the team. Sandin is also the only defensemen to do so, passing Brian Pothier who had four assists in his first two games with the Caps.

It’s only been two games, but it looks like Sandin is fitting right in with his new team.

Screenshot: @Capitals/Twitter