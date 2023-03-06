NHL Shop re-releases Alex Ovechkin Winter Classic jersey made by Mitchell & Ness

Note: RMNB will get a tiny percentage of anything purchased through the following NHL Shop links in this article. Those funds will be used to pay our writers, improve our infrastructure, and help us create more great content for you. It’s one of the easiest ways to support the site.

Fanatics bought popular jersey replica maker, Mitchell & Ness, last February.

A year later, the first Capitals’ first Mitchell & Ness jersey has hit the market in the form of Alex Ovechkin’s 2015 Winter Classic sweater.

You can purchase one here.

The Ovi Winter Classic jerseys are available in all sizes between small and 5XL. The Mitchell & Ness tag, sewn onto the bottom left of the jersey, features the date when Ovi wore the design of the sweater: January 1, 2015.

Free next business day shipping is available for purchasers who use the coupon code NHL24FS.

For fans of the Mitchell & Ness brand, there are also 14 other Capitals items available including hats, hoodies, and shirts.

Other new additions to the NHL Store include signed Alex Ovechkin special edition 2.0 jerseys (Reverse Retro) made by Fanatics and a signed and slabbed Ovi rookie card. There are also restocks of some Capitals’ Reverse Retro and 2.0 special edition merch.

Happy shopping!