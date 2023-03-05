Capitals start slow but end ferociously: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals stumbled out of the gates in San Jose on Saturday but gathered themselves enough to lay an absolute beating on the lowly Sharks in the back half of the game. They finished things 8-3 victors.
That was fun to watch, no?
Tonight's @ovi8 update:
🚨 Passed Stan Mikita on the all-time points list
🚨 Recorded his 130th three-point game (tied for 20th in NHL history)
🚨 Recorded his 27th multi-goal third period (tied for 2nd most in NHL history)#NHLStats: https://t.co/gLoRa3pvfh pic.twitter.com/bWcv8XoBg6
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 5, 2023
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On