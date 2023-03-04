Caps lay a super smackdown on San Jose: Caps beat Sharks 8-3

The Capitals did some more trekking through California on Saturday as they met with the San Jose Sharks. It was a battle of two teams finding it hard to win hockey games right now.
Tomas Hertl caught the Caps on a line change and opened the scoring. Alexander Barabanov was left alone directly in front of Darcy Kuemper and extended San Jose’s lead.
Craig Smith sniped his first as a Cap, Nicolas Aube-Kubel somehow filtered the equalizer in, Matt Irwin blasted the Caps into the lead, and Smith added another with an interesting cross-check marker. TJ Oshie added a third-period marker, Nico Sturm brought one back for the Sharks, and Alex Ovechkin labeled one of his own.
Ovi and Dylan Strome with the cherries on top.
Caps beat Sharks 8-3!
The West Coast swing continues on Monday as the Capitals will visit Pheonix Copley and the Los Angeles Kings. It’s a 10:30 pm ET start. Goodness.
