Alex Ovechkin attends Los Angeles Lakers game during Capitals day off

The Washington Capitals defeated the San Jose Sharks 8-3 on Saturday afternoon. Not only did the Caps get two points in regulation for only the second time in nine games, but they also earned a day off in California ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night.

Alex Ovechkin, who scored twice against the Sharks, used his free time to take in a Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors game at Crypto.com Arena.

Ovechkin attended the game with Aliaksei Protas and Alex Alexeyev. He also sat beside a member of the Capitals PR and the two could be seen chatting.

“One of the all-time greats, hockey royalty, Alex Ovechkin,” ESPN commentator Mike Breen said.

“We’ve got to get Ovechkin into the front row,” Jeff Van Gundy said. “He may be the greatest athlete here.”

Alexeyev posted from a video from the game on his Instagram Story.

The Lakers beat the Warriors 113-105 as LA’s Anthony Davis led all players with 39 points. LeBron James, who recently set the NBA’s all-time scoring record, did not suit up in the game.

Ovechkin is big into basketball and played frequently in his childhood as his mother was a two-time Olympic gold medalist in the sport. Ovechkin’s favorite player was the late Kobe Bryant, who he met after a Lakers game in March 2016.

The Capitals will return to the ice on Monday, where they’ll hold their morning skate at 11:30 AM Pacific Time.