Vincent Iorio and Gabriel Carlsson get their numbers with the Capitals

By Faith Harris
The Capitals’ newest call-ups from Hershey, defensemen Vincent Iorio and Gabriel Carlsson, have their numbers with the team. The two were promoted to Washington due to injuries to Nick Jensen and Martin Fehervary and the demotion of Dylan McIlrath to Hershey.
Vincent Iorio will wear no. 6 with the Capitals while his partner Gabriel Carlsson will wear no. 18.
The two have been a defensive pairing for the Hershey Bears throughout the 2022-2023 season.
Vincent Iorio will wear 6️⃣ and Gabriel Carlsson will wear 1️⃣8️⃣ with Washington. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/UxsblwONCw
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 3, 2023
Iorio’s no. 6 is the same digit he wore in Hershey. He becomes the 13th player in Capitals history to wear the number and the most recent to wear it since defenseman, Michael Kempny, from 2018-2022. Kempny scored two goals and three assists to help the Capitals win the Stanley Cup in 2018. One of the greatest defensemen in Capitals history, Calle Johansson, also wore the no. 6 for for parts of three decades in Washington.
All the players to wear no. 6 in Washington are below via Hockey Reference.
Number 6
Gord Smith 1975-1979
Peter Scamurra 1976
Errol Rausse 1980
Darren Veitch 1981-1986
John Barrett 1986-1987
Chris Felix 1988
Calle Johansson 1989-2003
Grant Ledyard 1989
Jamie Heward 2006-2007
Dennis Wideman 2011-2012
Tim Gleason 2015
Mike Weber 2016
Michal Kempny 2018-2022
Meanwhile, Carlsson decided to switch up his number from the AHL and went with no. 18. He is the 23rd player in Capitals history to wear this number, with the most recent being forward Chandler Stephenson, who was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights during the 2019-2020 season for a 5th-round pick. Stephenson was also a member of the 2018 Cup team, notching two goals and five assists during the run.
Another notable alumnus of this number is current Capitals announcer Craig Laughlin, who wore the number during his time with the Capitals from 1983-1988.
Number 18
Bob Gryp 1975
Ron Jones 1975
Bill Riley 1975
Rick Bragnalo 1976-1977
Eddy Godin 1978-1979
Greg Polis 1979-1980
Glen Currie 1980
Harvie Pocza 1980
Tim Tookey 1981
Lou Franceschetti 1982
Roland Stoltz 1982
Craig Laughlin 1983-1988
Doug Wickenheiser 1989-1990
Steve Maltais 1991
Randy Burridge 1992-1995
Andrew Brunette 1996-1998
Trevor Halverson 1999
Brantt Myhres 2001
Matt Pettinger 2002-2007
Eric Belanger 2010
Marco Sturm 2011
Chandler Stephenson 2016-2020
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On