Vincent Iorio and Gabriel Carlsson get their numbers with the Capitals

The Capitals’ newest call-ups from Hershey, defensemen Vincent Iorio and Gabriel Carlsson, have their numbers with the team. The two were promoted to Washington due to injuries to Nick Jensen and Martin Fehervary and the demotion of Dylan McIlrath to Hershey.

Vincent Iorio will wear no. 6 with the Capitals while his partner Gabriel Carlsson will wear no. 18.

The two have been a defensive pairing for the Hershey Bears throughout the 2022-2023 season.

Vincent Iorio will wear 6️⃣ and Gabriel Carlsson will wear 1️⃣8️⃣ with Washington. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/UxsblwONCw — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 3, 2023

Iorio’s no. 6 is the same digit he wore in Hershey. He becomes the 13th player in Capitals history to wear the number and the most recent to wear it since defenseman, Michael Kempny, from 2018-2022. Kempny scored two goals and three assists to help the Capitals win the Stanley Cup in 2018. One of the greatest defensemen in Capitals history, Calle Johansson, also wore the no. 6 for for parts of three decades in Washington.

All the players to wear no. 6 in Washington are below via Hockey Reference.

Number 6 Gord Smith 1975-1979

Peter Scamurra 1976

Errol Rausse 1980

Darren Veitch 1981-1986

John Barrett 1986-1987

Chris Felix 1988

Calle Johansson 1989-2003

Grant Ledyard 1989

Jamie Heward 2006-2007

Dennis Wideman 2011-2012

Tim Gleason 2015

Mike Weber 2016

Michal Kempny 2018-2022

Meanwhile, Carlsson decided to switch up his number from the AHL and went with no. 18. He is the 23rd player in Capitals history to wear this number, with the most recent being forward Chandler Stephenson, who was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights during the 2019-2020 season for a 5th-round pick. Stephenson was also a member of the 2018 Cup team, notching two goals and five assists during the run.

Another notable alumnus of this number is current Capitals announcer Craig Laughlin, who wore the number during his time with the Capitals from 1983-1988.