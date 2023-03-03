Vincent Iorio and Gabriel Carlsson called up to the Capitals

The Washington Capitals are giving two defensemen in their system a chance at the NHL level.

The team called up prospect defensemen Vincent Iorio and Gabriel Carlsson on Friday. The two players will join the Capitals in San Jose ahead of the team’s game against the Sharks, Saturday afternoon.

The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir first reported the news on Twitter.

The two defensemen are getting the opportunity after Nick Jensen and Martin Fehervary went down with injuries against the Anaheim Ducks. Jensen and Fehervary are both out day-to-day. It’s also unclear if Rasmus Sandin will be able to step into the lineup as he was held out of the team’s last game due to visa issues.

In a corresponding roster move, the Capitals sent Dylan McIlrath to Hershey.

It must be noted that players have to be on AHL rosters at 3 pm ET today to be eligible to play in the AHL for the remainder of this season and playoffs.

Iorio, the team’s first overall selection in the 2021 NHL Draft (second round, 51st overall), is the team’s top prospect defenseman in the minors. The puck-moving rearguard is a slick skater and has a maturity beyond his years. Iorio rooms with prospect centerman Hendrix Lapierre in Hershey and the two are close friends. The callup is Iorio’s first to the NHL.

Carlsson, the 29th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets, is a six-foot-five, 195-pound left-handed defender. He played in 38 games at the NHL level last season with Columbus and recorded nine points (2g, 7a). Overall in his career, he has gotten into 75 NHL games.

Carlsson has 13 points in 47 games for Hershey this season.

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:

Capitals Recall Vincent Iorio and Gabriel Carlsson Defenseman Dylan McIlrath Loaned to Hershey ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have recalled defensemen Vincent Iorio and Gabriel Carlsson from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL) and have loaned defenseman Dylan McIlrath to Hershey, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Iorio, 20, has recorded 17 points (2g, 15a) in 51 games with Hershey this season. Iorio was selected by the Capitals in the second round, 55th overall, in the 2021 NHL Draft. The 6’4″, 205-pound defenseman ranks first among Hershey defensemen in games played, tied for first in assists and second in points and plus/minus (+12). Among AHL rookie defensemen, Iorio ranks tied for third in plus/minus and ninth in assists. The Coquitlam, British Columbia native recorded a career-high 44 points (11g, 33a) in 60 games with the Brandon Wheat Kings of the Western Hockey League (WHL) during the 2021-22 season, ranking second among Wheat Kings defensemen in goals, assists, points, power play-assists (10) and points per game (0.73). In 191 career WHL games with Brandon, Iorio recorded 82 points (21g, 61a). Carlsson, 26, has recorded 13 points (1g, 12a) in 47 games with Hershey this season. The 6’5″, 207-pound defenseman has posted a team-high +22 plus/minus rating and ranks third among Bears defensemen in assists and points. The Orebro, Sweden native recorded nine points (2g, 7a) in 38 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2021-22, establishing single-season career highs in goals, assists, points and games played, while leading Blue Jackets defensemen in plus/minus (+6). Carlsson also appeared in two games with the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters last season, where he registered two assists. Carlsson has recorded 16 points (3g, 13a) in 75 career NHL games with Columbus. In 193 career AHL games with Hershey and Cleveland, Carlsson has recorded 45 points (7g, 38a). Carlsson was selected by Columbus in the first round, 29th overall, in the 2015 NHL Draft. McIlrath, 30, has recorded one assist in six games with the Capitals this season. The 6’5″, 232-pound defenseman made his Capitals debut on Feb. 16 against the Florida Panthers and recorded his first point as a Capital on March 1 against the Anaheim Ducks. The Hershey captain has recorded 10 assists in 44 games with the Bears this season and leads the team in penalty minutes (83). McIlrath’s 44 games played rank third among Hershey defensemen and his 10 assists rank tied for fourth. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native has played 72 career NHL games with the Capitals, New York Rangers, Florida Panthers and Detroit Red Wings, recording six points (3g, 3a) and 128 penalty minutes. In 544 career AHL games with Hershey, Grand Rapids, Hartford, Springfield and Connecticut, McIlrath has recorded 110 points (27g, 83a) and 1,085 penalty minutes. McIlrath was selected by the Rangers in the first round, 10th overall, in the 2010 NHL Draft.

