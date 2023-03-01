Getting to know new Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin

The Washington Capitals acquired defenseman Rasmus Sandin from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday afternoon in exchange for Erik Gustafsson and a first-round pick.

Sandin represents an savvy pickup as the Capitals try to go younger and re-tool on the fly. Sandin is now one of three defensemen signed for next season, including John Carlson and Nick Jensen.

As Sandin joins the team for their final 20 games of the season, here are a few things to know about the newest Capitals blueliner.

His name is actually Carl.

Though Sandin has gone by Rasmus for his entire career, his full name is Carl Erik Rasmus Sandin. Upon learning this, former teammate Justin Holl took to calling Sandin by his first name, and it’s stuck as one of Sandin’s many nicknames. Interestingly, this technically means that the Capitals have two Swedish Carls on their roster in Sandin and the injured Carl Hagelin.

Sandin’s other nicknames include Sandy, Ras, and Sandman, the last of which could prove a promising lead on what Sandin’s goal song with the Capitals may be.

Foraging mushrooms helps him keep calm.

Before signing his current 2-year, $2.8M contract, Sandin’s contract negotiations stretched through last summer and much of the Leafs’ training camp. “I’d say there wasn’t a point without stress this summer. It was definitely stressful,” Sandin said.

So what did the 22-year-old do to take his mind off contract talks? He went on walks in the woods looking for mushrooms, of course.

“I was actually out walking in the woods a couple of times and that’s something I have definitely not done before.” Sandin explained. “I was looking for some chanterelles [mushrooms] in the woods. I didn’t look at my phone. I was just focusing on finding some chanterelles out there.”

Besides the meditative aspect of foraging, Sandin noted that it helped him in the kitchen: “I got in some cooking and stuff as well, so it was a big help. I didn’t have to go buy them in store.”

He’s surprisingly good at the shootout.

Though Sandin has only had one shootout attempt–a miss–in an NHL game, he regularly wowed when the Leafs ran shootout drills in practice. He even won the team’s informal shootout competition in 2021.

“We don’t practice them a lot, but every time we do Sandy’s the guy who finishes with the greatest level of success,” said Leafs’ head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Now that Sandin has joined the Capitals, he’ll get the chance to improve even further alongside noted shootout expert TJ Oshie.

He can throw the body. And the fists.

Sandin does not shy away from physical play. He’s third on the Toronto Maple Leafs in hits this season (113) and trails team leader Zach Aston-Reese by 11.

He also has two career fights: one in the NHL vs. the Isles’ Oliver Wahlstrom and another during his time in the AHL vs. Kole Lind.

He’s an ALS charity ambassador.

Earlier this season, former Leaf and Hockey Hall of Fame member Börje Salming passed away following a diagnosis of ALS. Sandin continues to honor the legacy of his fellow countryman after his death, joining the Börje Salming ALS Foundation as an ambassador this January. Sandin and Salming met after the former was drafted by the Leafs in 2018, and Sandin participated in an all-Swedish starting lineup as a tribute to Salming shortly before his death.

He’s close with his fellow Swedes.

Before Tuesday’s trades, the Leafs had one of the largest corps of Swedish players in the NHL. The players formed a tight-knit group, beginning a regular tradition of “Swede’s Dinner” on the road. Sandin and William Nylander are particularly close, living near each other in the offseason.

william nylander asked where rasmus sandin gets his confidence: “me. i taught him.” — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) May 23, 2021

The Leafs’ Swedish contingent got a chance to bid Sandin farewell after his final practice with the team. The Leafs lost two Swedes on Tuesday, with Pierre Engvall leaving in a trade with the the New York Islanders.

Sandin and Engvall saying goodbye pic.twitter.com/B5sK98KyNG — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 28, 2023

Nylander and Sandin had a last moment together as the two left with their arms slung around one another.

Now, Sandin will get the chance to play with Nylander’s mentor and former babysitter Nick Backstrom as he joins the Capitals.

He does things “The Rasmus Way.”

Though Sandin and Nylander are close, Sandin admitted that he doesn’t try to imitate his friend. “I’m not trying to take as much from his brain, to be honest,” he said. “I’m trying to develop my own and be the Rasmus Way.”

When asked what, exactly, “The Rasmus Way” is, however, he left it a mystery.

Rasmus Sandin on the Rasmus Way™️ – “Since I was young, I’ve been making some weird decisions, no matter if it’s hockey or outside of hockey. But I’ve always believed in what I’ve been doing.” Can you tell us the weird stuff…? “No.” — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) October 2, 2021

Whether weird or otherwise, Caps fans will soon get to see The Rasmus Way for themselves.

Photo: @rasmussandin/IG