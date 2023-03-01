Anthony Mantha activated from injured reserve ahead of game against Anaheim Ducks

Anthony Mantha has been activated from the injured reserve as the Capitals are set to take on the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night. The big winger is no longer listed on IR on the NHL’s media site.

The Caps will not need to make an additional roster move to accommodate Mantha being back on the active roster as they were carrying just 12 forwards after Lars Eller was dealt to the Colorado Avalanche.

Mantha has been officially on the shelf since February 23 when the team placed him on IR with an upper-body injury.

It’s unclear when or how exactly Mantha suffered the injury but he left halfway through a February 21 loss to the Detroit Red Wings and did not return.

The team held an optional morning skate on Wednesday so it’s not yet known if Mantha will feature in the game against the Ducks or not. Both Mantha and John Carlson traveled west with the Caps and Mantha has been getting in work at practices in a non-contact jersey.

This game against the Ducks is Mantha’s first eligible return date after the Caps had the past two days off.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB