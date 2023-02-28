Capitals reportedly one of five teams trying to land Coyotes’ Jakob Chychrun in trade

Three days before the NHL trade deadline, discussions on the eventual destination of Arizona Coyotes’ defenseman Jakob Chychrun continue to heat up. And it’s looking increasingly possible that that destination could be the District.

Chychrun, who has 28 points in 36 games with the struggling Coyotes, requested to be traded by the Coyotes last year and has become a much-desired player this trade deadline due to his youth (24), overall skill, and the fact he has two years remaining on his contract.

TSN’s Bruce Garrioch reported that the Capitals, Kings, Hurricanes, Penguins, and Oilers were all considering a trade for the player as of Tuesday.

The Kings, Capitals, Hurricanes, Penguins and Oilers are among the teams in the pursuit of Arizona D Jakob Chychrun. Clock is now loudly ticking towards Friday's deadline. — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) February 28, 2023

The Edmonton Oilers have also reportedly expressed an interest in Chychrun, though negotiations apparently “cooled off” Monday afternoon per Pierre LeBrun.

Spicy update here from @DarrenDreger.

I think Gavrikov is Plan C for the Oil and yet probably the easiest deal to get done compared to Chychrun/Ekholm.

Generally speaking, heard the Preds told teams last week that the asking price started with 2 first-round picks on Ekholm… https://t.co/B2GUAF2jUz — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 28, 2023

The Coyotes have held Chychrun out of the lineup since Feb 11 for trade-related reasons, but thus far no deal has materialized. The Capitals have appeared interested in a deal since at least Friday, following a trade that dealt Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway to Boston in exchange for draft picks and forward Craig Smith.

It’s clear the Capitals are hoping to reset on the fly. Jake Chychrun is a player of interest for Washington. Including the 1st acquired from Boston, the Caps have the pick currency to make it work. The Chychrun saga has been ongoing since Nov, 2021. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 24, 2023

After Thursday’s trade with the Bruins, the Capitals have two first-round picks in the 2023 draft. Capitals management has also reportedly considered trading top prospects Connor McMichael and Hendrix Lapierre before the deadline.

Chris Johnston also connected the Capitals to Chychrun talks, suggesting they have helped to revitalize trade talks. “Keep an eye on the Washington Capitals there,” he said. “I mean, with them trading away Orlov, getting another first-round pick in that trade from Boston, and having so few defensemen signed or locked up next year, I think that they are at least exploring what it could take to get Chychrun and if they might have the fit. So that’s a new team that’s maybe resuscitated some of the Chychrun discussions.”