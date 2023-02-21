Capitals Stadium Series varsity jackets sell out within minutes of release at team store

For their grand entrance at the 2023 Stadium Series game, the Washington Capitals arrived in a yellow school bus and wore varsity jackets designed by local business DC Proper.

The Capitals team store at Capital One Arena announced over the weekend that a “limited quantity” of jackets would be available at 11 am on Tuesday ahead of the Capitals-Red Wings game.

This morning, around 20 Capitals fans ended up waiting in line for the release. There ended up being 12 jackets available and they were $450 each.

Capitals fan Andrea and her husband were two of the lucky people to snag the item. Andrea says she got a medium and her husband got an extra large.

Andrea writes:

We saw the players wearing these jackets at the game on Saturday and immediately wanted them, so when we saw the post about them being available at the store we were excited! They said there was a limited quantity, so my husband and I got there around 9:45 this morning to get in line. There were probably 15-20 people who ended up in line prior to the store doors opening. The weather was great, so waiting outside for a little over an hour wasn’t too bad at all. We got our jackets and were out of there by 11:10! The jacket is leather! The store employees were taking them out of the bags while we waited and you can still smell the new leather smell! When we saw the first post about them we thought they were going to be available at the game tonight. But then we figured we better make sure

Andrea shared several photos of her new Caps item.

Andrea added that “the quality is fantastic” and “they’re heavy, too — like it would probably bend a regular wire hanger.”

Capitals’ season ticket holder Maggie Maido was one of the ones in line who did not end up with a jacket because they were already sold out. Maggie said that her name was taken down on a waiting list and the team store would be in touch with her.

Maggie writes:

There were about 15-20 people in line when I arrived 5 minutes before 11 am. The jackets were still in plastic wrap and behind the check out counter, 12 in total and priced at $450 pre-tax. I didn’t catch his name, but a gentleman there who was perhaps the manager had a form and mentioned they didn’t order a larger quantity as they were unsure if the jackets would sell well (due to the higher price point). The form asked for our name, email, phone number, and quantity of jackets and size. He mentioned he would be in touch with us when the jackets were ready, with a four week turn around time.

The varsity jackets that the Capitals ended up selling are somewhat different than what the players wore at Carter-Finley Stadium. The player jackets featured their individual number on the left and the DC flag logo on the right part of the chest. The varsity jackets that were sold had the Weagle logo on the left and the caps logo from the 2018 Stadium Series game on the right.