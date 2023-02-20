Liam Reigel joins Capitals for Make-a-Wish skate, scores goal on Darcy Kuemper with play-by-play from Joe Beninati

On Monday, the Capitals partnered with Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic to bring a little bit of magic to the ice, welcoming Liam Reigel to MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

Reigel, who hails from Eldersburg, Maryland, met with his favorite player Lars Eller, then laced up his skates and joined the rest of the team for the end of practice.

What a joy it was to have Liam from @WishMidAtlantic at practice today! Liam, diagnosed with a brain tumor at 12 years old, got to meet his favorite player Lars Eller and then joined the team on the ice. He'll be at tomorrow's game as well. ❤️#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/SfbEAft76A — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 20, 2023

Once on the ice, Reigel faced Darcy Kuemper, scoring a breakaway goal on the Stanley Cup-winning goaltender. To make things even better, NBC Sports Washington’s Joe Beninati was there to make the call.

“Reigel has the breakaway on Darcy Kuemper,” exclaimed Beninati, “Liam Reigel drifting to his forehand–fires and scores! Reigel’s first in the bigs is a bullet!”

Getting your first goal in the bigs called by @JoeBpXp AND then celebrating with your favorite team after… LET'S GO, LIAM‼️#ALLCAPS | @WishMidAtlantic pic.twitter.com/1T68r4FVc4 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 20, 2023

Following the goal, the team swarmed Reigel in what is sure to be an unforgettable celly. His wish will continue Tuesday night when he will attend the Capitals’ game versus the Detroit Red Wings.

“It was awesome having him in the room,” head coach Peter Laviolette said Monday. “Lars brought him and did a great job just introducing him and getting him comfortable around the guys. It was awesome out here. Of course, Kuemps had to rob him on the first two. He finally was able to tuck one by Kuemps. Players let him know that he just scored a big goal. It was a great day.”

This isn’t the first time the Capitals have teamed up with Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic this season. In November, the team held their annual Hockey Fights Cancer skate following a two-year pause. There, they welcomed over 40 children and their families, including several from Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic.

18-year-old Will Mumford also had his wish granted by the team in December, creating a Weagle mosaic to be displayed at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

A look back at helping 18-year-old Will Mumford’s wish come true with @WishMidAtlantic. Mumford unveiled his Weagle mosaic earlier this month alongside Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson with family and friends in attendance at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/Lct7SNA2qO — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 28, 2022

Headline photo: Katie Adler/RMNB