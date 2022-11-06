Capitals host post-practice Hockey Fights Cancer skate for the first time in two years

The Washington Capitals played host to a very special afternoon on Sunday. The entire roster participated in a post-practice Hockey Fights Cancer skate with children and families from the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Mid-Atlantic Region, Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic, and Pancreatic Cancer Action Network inside MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

It’s the first time in two years the team has been able to host the skate after pausing it for COVID-pandemic-related reasons.

Today is our annual #CapsFightCancer Skate! We are teaming up with @LeidosInc to host more than 40 #HockeyFightsCancer children and their families to meet the players and then join them on the ice all in an effort to raise awareness in cancer care and research.#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/HLLaXja83e — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 6, 2022

The skate is the first portion of the team’s planned Hockey Fights Cancer initiatives this season. Normally, each player on the roster gets paired with one child or family from the partnering organizations.

After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, the #Caps are hosting their Hockey Fights Cancer kids skate after today’s practice. pic.twitter.com/edjTqXvSQO — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) November 6, 2022

NBC Sports Washington’s Matt Weyrich reports that injured forwards TJ Oshie, Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson, and Carl Hagelin all made it out for the special occasion to hang out with some of the kids.

T.J. Oshie, Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson and Carl Hagelin all made it out for Hockey Fights Cancer day at the rink. None are skating but they’re hanging out with the kids. pic.twitter.com/S48za9PAFi — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) November 6, 2022

The Caps will host their Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Game on November 19 against the Colorado Avalanche. The game will feature special Hockey Fights Cancer warmup jerseys and select players will use sticks wrapped in lavender tape during warmups. In addition, all fans will receive a lavender ‘I Fight For’ rally towel.

Here is some more info from the Caps:

Capitals to Participate in Hockey Fights Cancer Campaign Arlington, Va. – The Washington Capitals are teaming up with the National Hockey League and FORTUNE 500® science and technology leader Leidos in November to educate the hockey community about cancer through Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Month. Hockey Fights Cancer is a league-wide initiative founded by the NHL and NHL Players’ Association and is dedicated to raising awareness for national and local organizations involved in cancer care and research. The Capitals will host a Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Game supported by Leidos on Saturday Nov. 19 versus the Colorado Avalanche. Highlights of the month include: Hockey Fights Cancer Skate The Capitals will host a Hockey Fights Cancer skate with children and families from the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Mid-Atlantic Region, Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic® and Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Sunday, Nov. 6. The entire 2022-23 Capitals roster will participate in the skate post-practice. Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Game: In-Game Activities The Capitals Nov. 19 Hockey Fights Cancer Night will feature various Hockey Fights Cancer related moments and themes throughout the evening. Additional details will be announced at a later date. Fans will be encouraged to show their support for those fighting cancer by submitting the names of loved ones who have experienced the disease on social media. The submissions will become part of the Capitals in-game experience during Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Players will wear Hockey Fights Cancer warmup jerseys, while coaches and broadcast personalities will wear Hockey Fights Cancer ties. Select players will use sticks wrapped in lavender tape during warmups. The Caps Countdown show will feature a Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer guest, and the game’s in-arena content will highlight #CapsFightCancer. There will also be a check presentation from Leidos of a $40,000 donation to be split by the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer beneficiaries. In addition, all fans will receive a lavender ‘I Fight For’ rally towel courtesy of Leidos. MSE Foundation Auction Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) Foundation is hosting an auction featuring signed Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys worn during warmups on Nov. 19 and signed, limited-edition Hockey Fights Cancer pucks. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Mid-Atlantic Region, Make-A-Wish® Mid-Atlantic, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and MSE Foundation. Fans interested in bidding will need to download the Handbid app on their iPhone and Android devices or visit WashCaps.com/HFCAuction online beginning at noon on Nov. 19. In addition, fans can visit WashCaps.com/CapsFightCancer to make a donation to the cause throughout the month. 50/50 Raffle Proceeds from MSE Foundation’s Nov. 19 50/50 raffle will benefit the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer beneficiaries. In the 50/50 raffle, tickets are sold and collected and then one ticket is drawn to receive half (or 50%) of the total jackpot collected while the other half (50%) goes to the MSE Foundation for its charitable efforts. The total amount of the jackpot varies based on the total number of tickets sold. Capitals fans can purchase tickets online at Monumental5050.com or in-arena through roving sellers or at 50/50 raffle kiosks at section 115 and 120. Raffle tickets go on sale at noon online and when doors open at the arena and will be on sale until the end of the second intermission. Tickets are sold in the following increments: 10 tickets for $10, 40 tickets for $20, 100 tickets for $40 and 300 tickets for $100. The Assist Through the HFC Assist initiative, the NHL, NHLPA, Capitals and American Cancer Society invite youth hockey players and teams to join their favorite Players and NHL Teams in the fight against cancer. Youth and local leagues across the DMV can sign up online at washcaps.com/HFCAssist to host their own Hockey Fights Cancer awareness night. Youth Hockey teams are then encouraged to host their own Hockey Fights Cancer night and fundraise through tools such as stick tape, helmet decals and other levels of participation. October Saves In October, Capitals goaltenders Darcy Kuemper and Charlie Lindgren participated in the October Saves Goalie Challenge in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The challenge, founded in 2014 by the Ashburn, Va., Xtreme Hockey Club, encourages goaltenders throughout the country at any age and skill level to pledge money for each save they make during the month of October, with proceeds benefitting charity. In November, Kuemper and Lindgren will meet with the top 10 local youth goalies who participated in fundraising for October Saves. Hockey Fights Cancer Merchandise Hockey Fights Cancer merchandise will be available for purchase on Nov. 19 at the Team Store at Capital One Arena. For more information on Hockey Fights Cancer, visit WashCaps.com/CapsFightCancer.

Screenshot: @Tarik_ElBashir/Twitter