Capitals release statement on the passing of Mikhail Ovechkin, send condolences to Ovechkin family

Alex Ovechkin announced that his father Mikhail passed away at age 71 on Wednesday.

Hours later, the Capitals posted a statement on their social media sending their condolences to Ovi and the rest of his family.

The Capitals’ statement reads:

The Washington Capitals organization is saddened to hear of the passing of our captain Alex Ovechkin’s father, Mr. Mikhail Ovechkin. Mr. Ovechkin was a true gentleman and was such a significant and consistent presence at Capitals games and practices. With a constant smile on his face, he loved interacting with our fans expressing his gratitude for their support of his son, of whom he was incredibly proud. Our organization’s thoughts are with the Ovechkin at this difficult time.

In a tweet from Tuesday, Capitals owner Ted Leonsis also sent his “thoughts and prayers and love to the entire Ovechkin family. Our fans, organization and ownership group giving all of our support to Alex.”

Thoughts and prayers and love to the entire Ovechkin family. Our fans, organization and ownership group giving all of our support to Alex. https://t.co/L3RgvJRqyk — Ted Leonsis (@TedLeonsis) February 14, 2023

The Capitals announced that they changed their noon practice to an optional skate after hearing of the news.

Ovechkin reportedly was returning to Russia on Tuesday after meeting with the team before its morning skate. He is not expected back in the immediate future.

Other tributes poured in from across the globe including from Dynamo Moscow, Mikhail’s former soccer team.

“Mikhail Viktorovich played for football Dynamo and raised a true Dynamo player and one of the greatest athletes in history,” Dynamo Moscow wrote on Instagram. “Uncle Misha, thank you for everything! Rest in peace.”

Hockey Hall of Famer and Russian Hockey Federation president Vladislav Tretiak shared his condolscences on the Federation’s website.

On behalf of the federation and on my own behalf, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the Ovechkin family, relatives and friends. The departure of Mikhail Viktorovich is a great loss for our entire hockey community. Ovechkin Sr. was a wonderful person – sincere, kind, open, worthy. A real Russian man. One of the most important things in a man’s life is raising children. And he did it brilliantly. The whole world knows the athlete and hockey player Alexander Ovechkin. The fact that Sasha managed to build such a great career, a very big merit belongs to his parents – Mikhail Viktorovich and Tatyana Nikolaevna. It was they who laid in their son a love for sports, diligence, the desire to win, the right attitudes in life. It was they who brought up in Alexander the character of a purposeful champion. I am truly grateful to both of them. After all, it was the parents who gave our hockey such a wonderful player. Sasha Ovechkin is a three-time world champion and a longtime leader of our national team. He never refused to play for the national team, and even with serious injuries went on the ice and fought for Russia in important international matches. Alexander made a huge contribution to the high-profile success of the national team, now he continues to be the face of our country, its ambassador around the world. It is impossible to overestimate the merits of his parents in raising such a person. Mikhail Viktorovich was loved and respected by everyone. I repeat: his departure is a very big loss for all of us.

Headline photo courtesy of the @Capitals