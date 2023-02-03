Dylan Strome is very excited to re-sign with the Capitals: ‘LFGGGGG’

Despite putting up big numbers in Chicago last season, Dylan Strome was a healthy scratch 13 different times and often the subject of intense debate in Blackhawks media on if the team should give him a qualifying offer or not. The Blackhawks, in the middle of a rebuild, were one of the worst teams in the league. Strome was a good player who appeared to be nitpicked and unappreciated from afar.

After being jettisoned from Chicago, Strome signed a one-year contract with the Washington Capitals over the summer to provide insurance for Nicklas Backstrom. He assimilated with the group almost immediately, continued to put up good numbers, and kept mostly to himself. In DC, Strome’s been valued and faced a much quieter existence.

That context may partially explain his extremely excited reaction to re-signing on Friday.

“5 more years in DC!!!” the normally subdued Strome wrote on his Instagram. “Love this team and can’t wait for what’s in store LFGGGGG”

His wife Tayler added on her account “go bestieeeeee.”

Strome is getting a $1.5 million per season raise and has a guaranteed roster spot for the next five seasons to do what he loves. The $25 million more than doubles his previous earnings in the league ($19 million) which may also explain his elation.

The best part about this deal is that Strome likely could have gotten an even bigger contract on the free-agent market. But he clearly likes it in DC and in DC he will stay for the long term.