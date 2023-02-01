Capitals authentic Stadium Series jerseys now available in NHL Shop

The Washington Capitals’ Stadium Series merch, including the team’s new oversized Weagle jersey, hit the NHL Shop last week.

One piece of merch missing, however, was the Capitals’ authentic, primegreen jerseys.

Wednesday, February 1, they hit the web. You can purchase one of the Capitals Stadium Series jerseys here.

The Capitals’ authentic jerseys are customizable meaning you can pick any player on the team to rep, including stars like Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Darcy Kuemper, and John Carlson.

Extra large sizes (54) are already sold out.

One other heads up: If you want to rock this sweater to the Stadium Series game happening in mid-February, you may not get it in time. Per the NHL Shop, “THIS IS A MANUFACTURER DIRECT ITEM. THIS ITEM SHIPS ON OR BEFORE Thursday, March 16, 2023.”

A ton of other Capitals’ Stadium Series merch is still available including hats, beanies, shirts, and hoodies. You can grab your favorite via this link.