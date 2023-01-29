Vintage photos: Alex Semin takes picture of Alex Ovechkin in front of Calder Trophy

Alex Semin was a recent surprise guest at the Capitals-Penguins game on Friday. The former Capital, who announced his retirement from hockey over the summer, got a big ovation from the crowd as a tribute video played above on the jumbotron.

Semin finished his career in Washington with the sixth most goals in franchise history (197) and remains the only Capitals player to hit the 40-goal mark in the Ovechkin era besides Ovi himself.

Semin’s appearance brought back memories for Capitals PA announcer Wes Johnson, who has been calling games for the team since they moved into Capital One Arena. Wes has seen a lot of great things during his time with the club, including a moment that happened around 16 years ago.

“Seeing @alexandersemin28 return to the @Capitals Arena last game brought back golden memories,” Wes wrote. “Gold laden denim memories from 2007 to be more specific. After snapping @aleksandrovechkinofficial with the Calder I grabbed this one of the Sashas documenting some early career achievements. 😊”

Ovechkin won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year in 2006, narrowly beating out Sidney Crosby for the honor. In the photos, Semin is wearing a leather jacket and Dolce & Gabbana jeans while Ovechkin is wearing a red Reebok hat and an intentionally stained Dolce & Gabbana t-shirt.

Wes added on his public Facebook page that the moment happened during Fan Appreciation Day when the arena was named MCI Center.

In early 2007, a young Alex Ovechkin came out of the locker rooms with Alexander Semin before the doors opened on Fan Appreciation Day. They wanted to survey the arena. Ovi saw me taking pictures with all of the trophies, (Norris, Vezina) including the Calder he had won. He smiled and said “Oh! I want to do that too!” So I snapped one of him with the Calder, then handed off his phone so Sasha Minor could take one as well. My pic of the two of them is one of my favorites.

The two players were having a proud moment with the Calder Trophy an hour before the event. Wes would go on to greet fans with Brendan Witt in the penalty box.

