Caps secure two points with sweet shootout success: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals took on the Pittsburgh Penguins in a key Metropolitan Division battle on Thursday night. The Caps couldn’t prevent the Pens from grabbing a loser point but did take them down in a shootout 3-2.
Any win over those dudes is a good win.
The Capitals recorded 45 shots on goal against Pittsburgh, marking their ninth game this season with 40 or more shots.
