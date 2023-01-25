Alex Ovechkin says he wasn’t 100 percent in return against Avalanche

Alex Ovechkin spoke to reporters after the Washington Capitals’ 3-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche, Tuesday night.

Ovechkin was a game-time decision for the game but suited up after missing the Capitals’ 6-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. The Capitals termed Ovechkin’s injury a lower-body issue.

Ovechkin scored his 811th career goal, had three shots, and skated 23:32 in the game.

“I don’t want to say (I was) 100 percent,” Ovechkin said, “but I was able to play.”

Ovechkin suited up while Nicklas Backstrom was a surprise scratch due to illness. The team was also without TJ Oshie, who traveled back to DC to be with his wife Lauren ahead of the delivery of the couple’s fourth child. The Capitals later lost Tom Wilson in the second period of the game due to injury.

“Nobody wants to miss the game,” Ovechkin said. “It doesn’t matter. It’s tough. The guys stepped up and play well. Unfortunately, we didn’t get another one, but the battle and compete levels were there for us.”

Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette seemed impressed by Ovechkin’s outing despite not feeling his best.

“I thought he played hard,” Laviolette said. “He had a big goal that get us back into it. I think he played 23 or 24 minutes. When you’re chasing the game like that, you’re putting the guys out there that can get you back into the game, get us a goal get us close, and guys continue to push down the stretch. He made it through okay.”

The Capitals will now return home where they’ll face the Pittsburgh Penguins. Both teams have 56 standings points and own the first and second wild card spots in the East. Ovechkin believes if the Caps replicate their effort in Denver against the Pens, they’ll be fine. The Capitals outshot the Avs 39 to 26 and held an edge in expected goals, 3.68 to 2.02.

“Yeah, if we’re going to play like that, we’ll win lots of games,” he said.