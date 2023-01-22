Nothing good comes from latest Capitals visit to Sin City: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals did not start well, end well, or do anything well in the middle against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. Vegas put a 6-2 thumping on the Caps who were without their captain and leading scorer due to injury.
Feels like too many recent games where some or all of the tape needs to be burned. This is another.
Evgeny Kuznetsov recorded the secondary assist on Johansson's goal, his team-leading 34th assist of the season. Nineteen of Kuznetsov's 34 assists have come at five-on-five.
