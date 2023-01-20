Capitals coast to sleepy shutout of Coyotes: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals got some revenge on the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. The Caps rolled over the Yotes in a 4-0 shutout after losing to them earlier in the season at home.
It wasn’t the prettiest game in the world but it was an easy two points. You’ll take those.
The Capitals improve to 9-1-0 in their last 10 road games dating back to Dec. 5. During that span, Washington has outscored their opponents 43-20.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 20, 2023
