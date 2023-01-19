Sleepy shutout as Caps make successful first visit to Mullett Arena: Caps beat Coyotes 4-0

The Washington Capitals traveled to Arizona to take on the Coyotes inside Mullett Arena for the very first time. The lowly Yotes beat the Caps in DC earlier this season so potential revenge was up for grabs.
Dylan Strome tipped home the game’s opening goal. Sonny Milano slammed the Caps into a two-goal advantage. Tom Wilson tipped in a Dmitry Orlov point shot to add one more. Strome potted his second halfway through the third.
Darcy Kuemper shutout.
Capitals beat Coyotes 4-0!
The Caps will stay out west after this one and take on one of their favorite all-time opponents in the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. More very late-night hockey!
Headline photo courtesy of @stekel28/Twitter
