Capitals vs Islandrs live analysis and updates (January 16, 2023)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders game on January 16, 2023.

The Washington Capitals are in Elmont, NY, tonight to take on the New York Islanders for the first time this season. The game, like many since November, is consequential. The Islanders are in the second wild card spot and sit three points behind the Caps with one game in hand.

The Capitals, for the fourth straight game, will have completely new lines, but they’re the most sane and logical Peter Laviolette has offered yet with 19 and 43 back. The first and fourth lines have been restored, Lars Eller is scratched, and Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson will form a new look third line with Sonny Milano.

Will it be enough for the Caps to get out of their recent offensive funk? You’ll have to watch along with us.

NBC Sports Washington will air the game. The opening faceoff will be a little after 7:30 pm.

Links

Lines

Tunnel shenanigans

1st Period

Ovechkin-Strome-Sheary and Gustafsson-TVR get the start. Darcy Kuemper will face Ilya Sorokin in net.

🚨 1-0 Islanders. Sebastian Aho gets the Islanders on the board first after a point shot. The Islanders have been dominating the forecheck early. The goal came 4:24 into the first.

Nic Dowd down the tunnel after a big hit.

Comment below. Refresh this article throughout the night as we’ll be updating it live.