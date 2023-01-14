Alex Ovechkin ties Mike Gartner for most 30-goal seasons ever in NHL

Alex Ovechkin scored his 30th goal of the season against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday night.

The goal marked Ovi’s 17th 30-goal season in the NHL, which tied an NHL record set by former Capital Mike Gartner. Nine of Gartner’s 30-goal seasons came in Washington.

Ovechkin scored the milestone marker on Flyers’ goaltender Carter Hart, 17:56 into the first period to tie the game 1-1.

The goal, at least to this point, is being called unassisted though Ovi did get a lot of help on the play. Trevor van Riemsdyk put a shot on net that was deflected by Conor Sheary. Hart made that save, but the puck bounced out to Ovechkin in the slot. After having his first shot saved by Hart, Ovechkin got his hands on the third rebound of the sequence and buried it into the net on his backhand.

“It was kind of a faceoff play,” Ovechkin said to NBCSWSH during the first intermission. “Everybody goes to the net and find the rebound.”

On tying Gartner for the record, Ovechkin replied to Al Koken, “I try to do my best.”

You thought Alex Ovechkin was done making NHL history? Think again. He tied longtime @Capitals forward Mike Gartner for the most 30-goal seasons all time. #NHLStats: https://t.co/P011uxPRer pic.twitter.com/oj5ycJdR7b — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 15, 2023

The next closest player on the list is another former Capital, Jaromir Jagr, who has 15.

The #Gr8 is now tied with Mike Gartner for the most 30-goal seasons (17) in NHL history#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/QKGrshDGi3 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 15, 2023

It’s the sixth fewest games Ovechkin’s needed to hit 30 goals in a season (45).

Ovechkin scored his 30th goal in his 45th game of the season, tied for the sixth-fewest games required to reach the 30-goal mark in his career (2013-14: 34 GP; 2018-19: 39 GP; 2007-08: 39 GP; 2009-10: 40 GP; 2005-06: 43 GP; 2012-13: 45 GP; 2008-09: 45 GP). — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 15, 2023

The only season Ovechkin did not score 30 was during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, where he missed time due to a lower-body injury. He scored 24 goals in 45 games that year (0.53 G/GP), which would have put him over the mark in a full season.

The Capitals noted that this is only the 11th different time someone age 37 or older has scored 30 goals.

Ovechkin is the 11th different player aged 37 or older to score 30 goals in a season. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 15, 2023

Ovechkin required the fewest games in NHL history to reach 30 goals in a single campaign. Jean Beliveau (54 GP) is the next closest player when he scored 30 goals in a single season (1968-69).

The goal was also Ovechkin’s 400th home goal of his career. Only four other players in NHL history have scored 400 home goals.

Ovechkin's first-period goal marks his 400th career goal scored at home. He joins Wayne Gretzky (492), Gordie Howe (449), Jaromir Jagr (411) and Mike Gartner (401) as the only players in NHL history to score 400 home goals. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 15, 2023

Ovechkin is already the all-time leader in road goals with 410.

The goal was also Ovechkin’s 810th of his career. He now trails Wayne Gretzky by 84.