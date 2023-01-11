Capitals vs Flyers live analysis and updates (January 11, 2023)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. Philadelphia Flyers game on January 11, 2023.

The Washington Capitals are back after making us three long days. The Caps will continue their January jaunt through weaker opponents with a matchup against the lowly Philadelphia Flyers. The Capitals are coming off a 1-0 shutout victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets where the team lacked chemistry as it re-integrated Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson back in the lineup.

Game Two of the 19 & 43 will see the Capitals with wildly different lines, which includes Lars Eller on the wing.

With a victory, the Capitals will extend their franchise-best road winning streak to eight.

NBC Sports Washington Plus will air the game. The opening faceoff will be a little after 7 pm.

1st Period

The Capitals are starting Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Milano and Gustafsson-TVR. Darcy Kuemper will face Carter Hart in net. And on the benches, it’s Lavy vs Torts.

Alex Ovechkin takes a tripping penalty.

🚨 1-0 Flyers. Scott Laughton with a beautiful shot from the point that beats Darcy Kuemper at the 7:26 mark. It’s a PPG.

Alex Ovechkin had a breakaway from neutral ice and he was stopped by Carter Hart. Ovechkin has had three big opportunities early on Hart, but no goals to show for it… yet.

Another tripping penalty – this time by Evgeny Kuznetsov.

Capitals kill off the penalty.

🚨 1-1 tie. Garnet Hathaway ties it up after a somewhat clumsy setup by elite playmaker Nick Jensen. The goal came with 54 seconds remaining in the period.

🚨 2-1 Flyers. Travis Konecny from in front of the net 21 seconds later. The Capitals just stopped defending and were caught puck watching.

The Flyers outshot the Capitals 15-10 and out-attempted them 19-16 in 5v5 shot attempts. The Flyers lead in expected goals, 1.7 to 0.77.

2nd Period

Darcy Kuemper stops Konecny and Sanheim on a 2-on-0 to start the period.

Owen Tippett has drawn a third tripping penalty on the Capitals. This time it’s on Dmitry Orlov. The previous guilty parties were Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov.

