Hershey Bears announce Sam Anas will be out indefinitely after having abdominal surgery

The Hershey Bears announced Tuesday afternoon that forward Sam Anas underwent a successful abdominal surgery on January 6 and will be out indefinitely.

Anas, a Potomac, Maryland native, was signed by the Bears this past offseason.

The Bears have offered the following injury update on forward Sam Anas. Get well soon, @samanas7! pic.twitter.com/rPdGtPLonw — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) January 10, 2023

Anas is an alumnus of both the Washington Little Caps and Team Maryland youth programs. He has recorded 15 points (7g, 8a) in 29 games for Hershey this season. The Bears currently sit atop the entire American Hockey League with 49 standings points from 34 games played.

Prior to joining the Bears, Anas had appeared in 357 AHL games for the Iowa Wild, Utica Comets, and Springfield Thunderbirds, recording 284 points in those games. He was the AHL’s scoring leader in the 2019-20 season, collecting 70 points from 63 games for Iowa, and earned AHL First All-Star Team honors for that effort.

The 29-year-old participated in the Caps’ 2013 Development Camp and was a high school teammate of current Bears forward Joe Snively at Landon School where they both played in the Mid-Atlantic Prep Hockey League.

The Bears were recently bolstered by the additions of Snively and Aliaksei Protas due to overcrowding on the Capitals’ NHL roster. Protas recorded two assists in his second game back in Hershey.

Headline Photo: Kyle Mace / Hershey Bears