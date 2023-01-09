Capitals lean heavily on sparkling goaltending performance in return-filled win: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals secured a 1-0 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday night. It wasn’t pretty at all but it’s still two more points to add to a very tight playoff race.
Praise be, Darcy.
The Capitals have a record of 13-2-2 over their last 17 games. During that span, which began on Dec. 5 at Edmonton, the Capitals have collected the most points (28) in the NHL.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 9, 2023
