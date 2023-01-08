Thanks to Darcy Kuemper, Caps beat Blue Jackets 1-0

The Washington Capitals brought two fresh faces into their Sunday evening game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson returned to action for a game that was… well… not very good, aside from the winning part.
Erik Gustafsson continued his improbably hot streak, thanks to a fortunate bounce near the crease. Then we went a million years without a goal. Kuemper secured his league-leading fourth shutout of the season.
Caps win!
"we're gonna party like it's 1943"
jesus christ almighty dude pic.twitter.com/NrwYLc3uLy
— good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) January 8, 2023
Another crackerjack #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/RuQORGZygt
— good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) January 8, 2023
Maybe this game was simply fated to be known as the game where Backstrom and Wilson came back, and what happened on the ice would always be a footnote. We don’t know how Backstrom and Wilson will compete for the rest of the season; it’s just a blessing to have them both back. That and a win is more than enough.
Headline photo: @clairehardie7
