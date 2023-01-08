They’re really back

Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson are making their season debuts for the Washington Capitals tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The moment comes after both stars had long rehabs from major offseason surgeries.
We reported the team’s announcements on Saturday, but it’s feeling really real now that we’re seeing the fellas’ faces back in their gameday routines.
The Capitals posted Backstrom and Wilson’s arrival at Capital One Arena on their social media.
Both dapper gentlemen wore light grey suits.
The team also posted photos of their gear back in their stalls ready to be thrown on.
Sunday will mark the first game that the Capitals will be fully healthy this season in its forward ranks. It also marks the end of a long journey for two players who worked their butts off to get back onto the ice.
No matter tonight’s score, that will be the victory we all remember from this game.
