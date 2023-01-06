John Tortorella on the NHL’s All-Star Weekend: ‘I don’t even watch it’

When not leading an NHL team as a head coach, John Tortorella has long served as a TV analyst due to his colorful takes such as Trevor Zegras’s Michigan moves being bad for hockey. Tortorella’s perspective as a media member and as a head coach gives him tremendous insight into how powerful his words are and how big of a role he has in promoting the game.

Which is why it was a big fat lol when Tortorella unloaded on the NHL All-Star game after the Flyers’ 6-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes, Thursday.

He knows not to be this honest, yet he does it anyway.

During the nationally broadcast Capitals-Blue Jackets game, ESPN announced the league’s first 32 All-Stars, which included Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin. The Flyers’ representative on the Metropolitan Division All-Stars is Kevin Hayes, who made the team — perhaps controversially — over the team’s leading goal and point getter, Travis Konecny (20g, 20a).

“Oh, I didn’t worry about that s&*t,” Tortorella said. “The whole game, the whole weekend, I don’t even watch it. I think it’s turned into a… I’ll leave it at that. I really don’t care.”

When pressed if Konecny was deserving, Torts replied, “I really don’t care about All-Star stuff” and walked out of the room.

The Flyers edited out the ASG response in their postgame video posted on NHL.com. Tortorella showed candor in questions about the team as well, admitting that part of his team’s recent success was due to the schedule being easier.

The All-Star Game format is no longer a five-on-five game that pits each conference against the other. Now it’s a four-team tournament where teams play three-on-three.

While Tortorella isn’t a fan of the current ASG setup, he is a fan of overtime three-on-three hockey.

“Get rid of the shootout,” Tortorella said in 2019 as head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets. “Just play three-on-three until a team dies. I think that’s the way it should be. It’s exciting, yeah!”

