Upstaged by Tage: Sabres beat Caps 5-4

Sadly, the Washington Capitals did not score nine goals in Tuesday’s home game against the Buffalo Sabres. They still gave us a good game, albeit one marred by some late, unfortunate penalties.
Tage Thompson (remember that name) set up for a brilliant goal in the first, with Sonny Milano striking back on a breakaway to tie it up, but Tage scored from the Ovi Spot to give Buffalo the lead after twenty minutes.
Tage scored his second of the game early in the second, which clearly bothered Alex Ovechkin, who scored off a set play to bring Washington within one goal.
Nic Dowd tied the game early in the third, grabbing Milano’s rebound. Ovechkin notched his second of the game to give Washington their first lead of the night. SNL funnyman Colin Jost tied it back up with a gritty one in the slot about halfway through the third. That pushed us into overtime, where Tage Thompson completed the hat trick to win it.
Caps lose.
Tage Thompson, everybody. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/CeXKOCx2mR
— NHL (@NHL) January 4, 2023
double-breasted and mondo lapels #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/FYn89PClcu
— good tweet pete 🌮 (@peterhassett) January 4, 2023
Yet again, the Washington Capitals asked me to watch them play a game, and yet again I was happy with the experience. Even if they were playing poorly, which they weren’t, this would have been a really fun game – and a solid entertainment product. We’ve come a long way from how this team looked in late October. Just would have liked a W.
Headline photo: @T2Va
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On